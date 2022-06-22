Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,769.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,277 shares of company stock worth $1,448,198. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

