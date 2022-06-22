Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific stock opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20.
In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,769.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,277 shares of company stock worth $1,448,198. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
