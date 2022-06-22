Cim LLC Purchases 120 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Cim LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Sidoti assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $98.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.25 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.82.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.59%.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

