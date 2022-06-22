Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 31,958 Shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,958 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,828,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $576,000. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

JPIN stock opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average is $56.14. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.72 and a twelve month high of $64.04.

