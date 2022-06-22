Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 1,397 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after buying an additional 18,715 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ESML opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78.

