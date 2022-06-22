Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,959 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $46,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $4,542,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $718,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,998 shares of company stock worth $5,278,469. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $463.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $499.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $386.56 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.