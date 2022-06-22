Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Position Lifted by Cim LLC

Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ultra Clean by 110.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 124,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 19.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 701,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,897,000 after buying an additional 115,128 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,074.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 80,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 332.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 22,905 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $564.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $107,529.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,792.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at $402,923.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

