Cim LLC Acquires Shares of 29,497 Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Cim LLC owned about 0.07% of Zynex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. 28.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zynex alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZYXI. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. Zynex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $346.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Zynex had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zynex (Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.