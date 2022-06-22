Cim LLC Purchases 333 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Cim LLC lifted its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in XPEL by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,464,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,306,000 after acquiring an additional 502,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XPEL by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in XPEL by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,241,000 after acquiring an additional 195,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in XPEL by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in XPEL by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $965,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $1,022,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 837,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,798,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,638 shares of company stock worth $15,077,465. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPEL. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

XPEL stock opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.78.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

