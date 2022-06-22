Cim LLC Makes New Investment in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Cim LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOSL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 602.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $917.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $48.25. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 60.14%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $664,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,873. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $88,192.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,023.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,973 shares of company stock worth $1,353,234 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.