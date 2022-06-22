15,158 Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Purchased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $665.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $469.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.08 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile (Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.