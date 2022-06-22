5,449 Shares in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Purchased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC acquired a new position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.70. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.19 million. California Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 38.92%. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 497,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $24,722,572.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 935,900 shares of company stock worth $45,099,928. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

