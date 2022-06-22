Cim LLC Purchases New Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Cim LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ethan Allen Interiors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $4,156,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $514.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.10. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $28.09.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

