Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 26,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 25.7% during the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $418.96 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $111.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $439.22 and its 200 day moving average is $411.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.