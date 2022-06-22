Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 1,258 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,885 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,827 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $83.79 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $135.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

