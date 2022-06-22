Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $1,344,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.40. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66.

