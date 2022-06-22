Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,928 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $292,776.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,540 shares of company stock worth $19,728,253. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $166.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.56. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $166.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.97, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.