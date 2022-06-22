Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,083 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $593,029,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in FedEx by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $295,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,340 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in FedEx by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298,865 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $74,326,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $230.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $304.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.30.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

