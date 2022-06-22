iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $114.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.