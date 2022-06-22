Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,185 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $95.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.62 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

