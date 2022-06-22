Veriti Management LLC Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.6% of Veriti Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 161,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,553,000 after purchasing an additional 135,394 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $160.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.15. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.61 and a twelve month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.