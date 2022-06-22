Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,081. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of META opened at $157.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $425.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.04. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.97 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on META. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.87.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.