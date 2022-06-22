Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

