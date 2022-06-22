Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 5,262 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $243.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.70. The firm has a market cap of $177.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. UBS Group decreased their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

