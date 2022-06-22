Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,779,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,992,000 after buying an additional 173,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,378,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,763,000 after purchasing an additional 282,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,122,000 after purchasing an additional 636,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,470,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,011,000 after purchasing an additional 208,997 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,084,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,064,000 after purchasing an additional 811,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

