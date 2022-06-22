Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires Shares of 385 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $420,100,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1,730.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,533,000 after purchasing an additional 71,941 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in AutoZone by 722.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,679,000 after acquiring an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 3,560.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,762 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,142.44.

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,282 shares of company stock valued at $15,377,334 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,032.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,040.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,001.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,411.40 and a 12-month high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

