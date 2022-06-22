Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 2.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Trimble by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.38. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Trimble’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

