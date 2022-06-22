Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Airtel Africa’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AAF stock opened at GBX 135.30 ($1.66) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 145.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 142.48. Airtel Africa has a 12 month low of GBX 76 ($0.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 163.14 ($2.00). The company has a market cap of £5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Several research firms recently commented on AAF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.39) price target on shares of Airtel Africa in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.63) price target on shares of Airtel Africa in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

