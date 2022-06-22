Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Plans Dividend of $0.36

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,267 ($27.77) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.77. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 2,242 ($27.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,689 ($45.19). The company has a market cap of £20.87 billion and a PE ratio of 21.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,611.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,950.66.

In other news, insider Brian Cassin sold 104,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,386 ($29.23), for a total transaction of £2,487,524.30 ($3,046,943.04).

EXPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,750 ($45.93) to GBX 3,300 ($40.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.42) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,316 ($40.62).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

