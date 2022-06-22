Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Plans Dividend of $0.36

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,267 ($27.77) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.77. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 2,242 ($27.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,689 ($45.19). The company has a market cap of £20.87 billion and a PE ratio of 21.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,611.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,950.66.
In other news, insider Brian Cassin sold 104,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,386 ($29.23), for a total transaction of £2,487,524.30 ($3,046,943.04).
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.
