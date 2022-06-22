Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of PMO stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 20.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 42,034 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 24,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

