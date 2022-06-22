United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.24

Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.24 and traded as low as $1.63. United Insurance shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 6,890 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $76.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22.

United Insurance ( NASDAQ:UIHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.52 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other United Insurance news, Director Kent G. Whittemore bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,029.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 521.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:UIHC)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

