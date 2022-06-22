Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.17

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.17 and traded as low as C$27.86. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$28.13, with a volume of 250,354 shares.
Several brokerages have commented on EDV. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,500.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$989.73.
The firm has a market cap of C$7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43.
In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.07, for a total transaction of C$1,277,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,366,382.41.
About Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
See Also
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.