Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.17

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.17 and traded as low as C$27.86. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$28.13, with a volume of 250,354 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on EDV. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,500.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$989.73.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$869.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$825.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.07, for a total transaction of C$1,277,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,366,382.41.

About Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

