British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Increases Dividend to GBX 11.60 Per Share

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.14) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $10.32. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BLND stock opened at GBX 498.30 ($6.10) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 513.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 522.68. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 441.70 ($5.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 563.80 ($6.91). The company has a market cap of £4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Several analysts recently commented on BLND shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.82) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.96) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.12) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 542.50 ($6.65).

In other British Land news, insider Mark Aedy purchased 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 533 ($6.53) per share, for a total transaction of £8,229.52 ($10,080.25). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 1,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.55), for a total value of £10,127.55 ($12,405.13). In the last three months, insiders have bought 16,807 shares of company stock valued at $8,880,866.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

