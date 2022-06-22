Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $625,000 Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 339.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 69,110 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 53,377 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 29.1% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 39,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,348,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $70.11 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.03). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.32.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

