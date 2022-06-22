Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.6% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,240.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,315.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,606.87. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

