Barber Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 119.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,325,629,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after buying an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.86.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $269.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $276.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.07. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $267.42 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.