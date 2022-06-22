JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Corsicana & Co.

Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,705,000 after acquiring an additional 687,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,092,843,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,021,000 after acquiring an additional 273,693 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $115.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $340.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $111.87 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

