US Asset Management LLC Buys 23 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

US Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.2% of US Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $9,409,000. Alerus Financial NA grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Alphabet by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 258,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $719,471,000 after purchasing an additional 19,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.2% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,230.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,307.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,600.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.