Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 28,392 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,392 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.8% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $33,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $136.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $327.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.80.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.