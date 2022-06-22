Metropolis Capital Ltd Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 13.5% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $220,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,409,000. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 258,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $719,471,000 after acquiring an additional 19,234 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,230.88 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,307.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2,600.98.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

