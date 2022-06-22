Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.5% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 254.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 42,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $145,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,230.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,307.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,600.98. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

