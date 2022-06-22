Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.2% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $431,244,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,230.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,307.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,600.98.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.