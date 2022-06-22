Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,313,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $184,165,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 532.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 146,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 123,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GPC. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $130.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.65.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

