DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,254 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OKE shares. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

