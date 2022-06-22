Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $41.18 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,058 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.6% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $41,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $115.83 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $111.87 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

