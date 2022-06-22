Titan Coin (TTN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $633,225.63

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 95.9% higher against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $633,225.63 and approximately $2.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

