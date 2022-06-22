Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.93 Million

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00082571 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016562 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.28 or 0.00294850 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00049814 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008100 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

