Edgeless (EDG) Trading 61.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Edgeless (EDG) traded up 27.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $332.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 61.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

