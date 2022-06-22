LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Tops $0.0008

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $556,915.82 and approximately $2,683.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000432 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00073312 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.