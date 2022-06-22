Modus Advisors LLC Has $9.29 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Modus Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.1% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 90,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,777,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 23,762 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.2% during the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 24,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 33.7% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 197,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,529,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

