Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,733 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.7% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

